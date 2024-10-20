Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $222.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.79.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

