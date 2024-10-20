Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

