Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 262 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DUK opened at $120.76 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.79 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.