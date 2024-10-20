Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 206069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 309.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,511,000 after buying an additional 388,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,139,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

