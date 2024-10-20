abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Trading Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 3,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

abrdn Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

