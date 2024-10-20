Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and GAP (NYSE:GAP) Financial Analysis

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of GAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAP and Abercrombie & Fitch”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.17 billion 0.56 $502.00 million ($27.20) -0.83 Abercrombie & Fitch $4.66 billion 1.72 $328.12 million $8.04 19.50

Risk & Volatility

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Abercrombie & Fitch. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abercrombie & Fitch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GAP has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Abercrombie & Fitch pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GAP pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Abercrombie & Fitch pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GAP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and Abercrombie & Fitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92% Abercrombie & Fitch 10.76% 47.35% 16.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GAP and Abercrombie & Fitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00 Abercrombie & Fitch 0 3 4 0 2.57

GAP currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus target price of $176.71, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. Given GAP’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands. It sells products through its stores, various wholesale. franchise, and licensing arrangements, as well as e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

