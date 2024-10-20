ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $29,832.97 and $0.02 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,149.62 or 1.00033135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00063640 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

