Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 103.6% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.93 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

