Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

