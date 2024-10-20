Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kitching Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

