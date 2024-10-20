Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $146.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.