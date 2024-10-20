AA Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 807,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 565,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 208,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.16.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Profile



The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

