AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 267 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research raised their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $125.92 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

