AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.23 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 2.1% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
