AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

CVX stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

