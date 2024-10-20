AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.