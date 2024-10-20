AA Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $325,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSMO stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.