927 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 927 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $46,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FDX opened at $274.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

