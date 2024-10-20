8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Lifted to “Hold” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

8X8 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.98 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $248.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.56.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

