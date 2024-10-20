848 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $251.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.57 and its 200 day moving average is $232.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $252.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

