8,119 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 227.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 80,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 83.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 63,489 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ASIX opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,003.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $32.04.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,133.33%.

Insider Activity

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,830,232.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,528 shares of company stock worth $223,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

