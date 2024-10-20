569 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,912,892.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,535 shares of company stock worth $51,396,728. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $916.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $902.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $808.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

