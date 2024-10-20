5,545 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.78 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.