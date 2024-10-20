5,479 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 283,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 203,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.