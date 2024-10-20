5,340 Shares in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TDVG stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $445.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

