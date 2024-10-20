5,064 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

