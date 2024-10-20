2,932 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.40. 719,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,091. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

