2,752 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.