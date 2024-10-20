2,591 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

