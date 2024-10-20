2,310 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

