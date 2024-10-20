2,272 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $3,412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.