2,005 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. 170,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.