17,501 Shares in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. New Century Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKHY. RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $1,687,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKHY opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

