17,061 Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. New Century Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,566,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,094,000 after purchasing an additional 466,332 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $370,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.