12,173 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedrus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,129,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 138,654 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 402,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,261,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,629 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

