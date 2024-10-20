1,137 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $298.81 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $378.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.42 and a 200 day moving average of $282.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

