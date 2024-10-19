Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.92 on Friday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $170,826.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,667.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zuora news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $170,826.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,667.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 62,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $522,976.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,931.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,081 shares of company stock worth $1,857,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 25.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

