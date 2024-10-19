Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after buying an additional 824,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 178.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,185,000 after buying an additional 409,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.28. 1,576,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

