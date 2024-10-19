Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

ZTS opened at $193.37 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

