Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.20. 48,246 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.