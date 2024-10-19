yearn.finance (YFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.79 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,039.56 or 0.07392419 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $169.20 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,574 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

