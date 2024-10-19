Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

