XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0061

XYO (XYO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. XYO has a market capitalization of $81.61 million and approximately $564,098.54 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68,165.91 or 0.99995034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007514 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006370 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00067242 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00594679 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $410,743.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.