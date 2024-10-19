XYO Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $81.98 million and approximately $596,270.68 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,224.50 or 1.00002286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00064180 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00594679 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $410,743.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

