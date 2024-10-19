XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.70. XPeng shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 1,933,041 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

XPeng Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 2,615.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

