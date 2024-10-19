XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 1,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

XOMA Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Royalty Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

