Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Price Hits $2,776.55 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $26.93 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,776.55 or 0.04072151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Wrapped eETH alerts:

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,606,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,605,213.76411852. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,775.84867119 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $19,346,937.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

