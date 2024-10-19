Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.27 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $67.27 million and $944,043.41 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.00250517 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 861,361,573 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 863,915,954.7896179. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07881092 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,504,132.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

