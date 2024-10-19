Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.33 Million (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 0% against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $7,875.89 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00250116 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,356,397 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,356,871.54024248. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34615061 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,675.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.