Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $597.49 or 0.00876966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $945.75 million and approximately $123.00 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00250175 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) was created to enable Binance Coin (BNB) to be used within the Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi ecosystem by making it BEP-20 compliant. This allows WBNB to interact with decentralised applications, smart contracts, and other tokens on BSC, significantly expanding its utility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

